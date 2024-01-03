Nothing like playing at home: Kuruvoli

Simione Kuruvoli [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli says he appreciates the support shown to the squad when they play their home games.

Kuruvoli acknowledges that the support from fans helped them a lot in their first two seasons.

The Kadavu lad, who turned 25 yesterday, says it’s a different feeling of motivation to play in front of family and friends.

Article continues after advertisement

“Going on to the season I think we’ll expect more fans to come out in numbers to support the boys and we have the best fans in the world and hopefully that will give us a boost to win games here at home.”

Kuruvoli says he will also need to work on his communication skills on the field to help his team better.



Simione Kuruvoli

The Drua will have seven home games this season, two in Suva and five in the West.

They will play their first match against the Blues on the 24th of next month.