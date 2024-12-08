Northampton starts championship campaign with bonus-point win

[Source: Rugbypass]

Northampton started their Investec Champions Cup campaign in style with a convincing 38-8 bonus-point win over Castres at Franklin’s Gardens.

The Gallagher Premiership champions made a strong start, with captain Fraser Dingwall opening the scoring with an early try.

Castres responded with a penalty from Louis le Brun, but the tough conditions, compounded by Storm Darragh, made it challenging for both sides.

Fijian lock Temo Mayanavanua powered over for a try, followed by a superb wide pass from Tommy Freeman that sent Juarno Augustus racing to the corner for another score.

Curtis Langdon added a fourth try to secure the bonus point, before Augustus bagged his second of the match.

Castres did manage a consolation try through Pierre Colonna, but Northampton rounded off an impressive performance when Henry Pollock capped the win with a brilliant solo effort.

Next up for the Saints is a Challenge Cup clash against the Bulls in South Africa next Saturday, as they look to continue their strong start to European competition.