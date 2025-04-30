No room for mistakes for Fijiana XV

The Vodafone Fijiana XV are intensifying their training in preparation for this weekend’s clash against the Wallaroos in Suva.

Despite head coach Ioan Cunningham’s recent absence due to illness, training sessions continued under the guidance of forwards coach Iferemi Rawaqa and Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne, ensuring the team’s preparations remained on track.

Cunningham has since recovered and rejoined the team in Suva.

Coach Rawaqa says the girls have been putting in the hard yards to deliver a crowd-pleaser for home fans.

“It’s all about execution. We worked on our lineouts and other details. In terms of our preparations, everyone is okay, everyone is on the same page, and we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

The coach acknowledged the toughness of the Wallaroos but believes his team is strategically prepared to give them a challenging match.

He adds that the team benefits greatly from the players’ Super Rugby experience with the Drua, which has deepened their game knowledge.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will take on the Wallaroos at 5 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action live on VITI+ for FJD 30.

