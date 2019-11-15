No confirmation on Flying Fijians tests

There is still no confirmation on whether the Flying Fijians will play a test match this year.

Fiji last played in November last year against the Barbarians after the Rugby World Cup and were supposed to play in the Pacific Nations Cup next month but the PNC has been moved to a later date due to the pandemic.

The Flying Fijians were also planned to meet the Wallabies next month but has been postponed as well.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says there’s still no official confirmation on the rescheduled calendar.

‘In principle there’s nothing agreed in writing there’s a we have a professional games committee to discuss the calendar on Monday maybe after that meeting then things will be much clear’.

O’Connor adds even though Fiji is COVID-19 free, it does not mean we can host international games like the PNC.

‘But all is driven by flights, where the boarders are opening and where you can travel to and who can fly’.

If everything works out soon, then the Flying Fijians may play in the PNC in October before playing Wales and the French Barbarians in the November tour.