New format for 2027 Men’s RWC

The 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia will see an expanded format, increasing from 16 to 24 teams, making it the largest tournament in the event’s history.

Fiji is one of the 12 teams that have already secured their spot, following their strong performance in the 2023 World Cup.

As the defending champions of the Pacific Nations Cup, Fiji is set to begin their title defense next week against Samoa in Suva.

While Fiji’s place in the World Cup is confirmed, the expanded format means more teams from the Pacific Nations Cup will have a chance to qualify.

Apart from Fiji and Japan, the top three teams from the Pacific Nations Cup will automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup, with the team that finishes in 6th place entering a play-off match for qualification.