New blood in Fijiana 15s

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Four uncapped players have been named in the extended squad for the Fijiana 15s ahead of their two Test matches against Scotland and the Netherlands this month.

Blindside flanker Salaseini Railumu, who is the sister of half-back Setaita Railumu, will serve as a backup to Nunia Daunimoala.

Alisi Galo and Alfreda Fisher, two of the three number eights, are set to make their debut alongside seasoned player Karalaini Naisewa.

Suva Women’s Rugby vice-captain Ivamere Nabura has been named at first five, joined by Salanieta Kinita and Jennifer Ravutia.

Meanwhile, six players have been named at prop: Salanieta Nabuli, Bitila Tawake, Loraini Senivutu, Penina Turova, Tiana Robanakadavu, and Anasimeci Korovata.

The hookers in the squad are Keleni Marawa and Vika Matarugu.

Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, and Aviame Veidreyaki will hold the lock positions.

The half-backs are Evivi Senikarivi, Kolora Lomani, and Setaita Railumu.

In the center positions are Litiana Lawedrau, Talei Wilson, and Merewairita Neivosa, while Adita Milinia and Repeka Tove will take on the wings.

Luisa Tisolo is set to play at fullback.