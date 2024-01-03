Nayacalevu on the hunt for new club

[Source: Dicodusport]

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu is on the hunt for a new club after reports were made that his current club, Toulon has no plans of further extending the Serua man’s contract at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old joined the three-time Investec Champions Cup winners in the summer of 2022 from Stade Francais, but after two seasons at the Stade Mayol, Toulon have decided not to activate an additional year on his deal.

It is also reported by French media that Nayacalevu has held talks with Montpellier.

Montpellier currently sits at the bottom of the Top 14 table.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet as to which team he will be playing for in the next season.

Meanwhile, the two teams are set to battle it out this weekend.

The Fijian captain was sensational in the Rugby World Cup last year, guiding Fiji to the World Cup quarter-finals where they narrowly lost to England in Marseille.

Nayacalecu also produced a try-scoring display at Twickenham as Fiji recorded their first ever win over England.

Since returning from the World Cup, the 38-cap international has featured five times for Toulon.