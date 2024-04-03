Nasova to debut, Kabu and Momo rested

Joji Nasova

The Hong Kong 7s is going to be special for Dominion Brothers rover Joji Nasova as he’ll make his debut for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s.

Only a few players since the World Series started in 199 made their debut for Fiji in Hong Kong.

Head Coach Osea Kolinisau has confirmed to FBC Sports that Rupeni Kabu and Akuila Momo will not be part of the 13 this week and will get their chance in Singapore next weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasova featured prominently in a scrimmage with Samoa yesterday at rover and at times on the wing.

Coach Kolinisau tested different combinations in the scrimmage but one thing that really stood out was Vatemo Ravouvou’s accuracy in kick offs.

Kolinisau says they have another two days to fix certain areas that were identified from the session with Samoa.

‘I’m excited for them but you know I told the boys that on the weekend it’ll come down to where we are at mentally, if the boys are there mentally then it’ll be a good weekend for the team’.

The national coach has named his 2016 Olympic gold medal winning teammate Vatemo Ravouvou as captain.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s will be led by Raijieli Daveua.

Our Men’s side will face Australia at 9.30pm on Friday.

They’ll play two games on Saturday starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

The Fijiana 7s face Australia at 4.25 pm Friday followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.