Nasinu Secondary ready for MGM

[Source: Pitas Picture]

Nasinu Secondary School is aiming for a strong finish when they face Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in the Deans Southern Zone under 18 final tomorrow.

Both of these teams are already through to the national finals, and Nasinu will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive and end their zone season on a high note.

Head Coach, Mika Yasiyasi says they are aware of the threat MGM brings as they have been a powerhouse of secondary school rugby for a while now.

Article continues after advertisement

“MGM has proved themselves all along as they were the under 17 zone champion last year, but we will play our game plan and hope to execute on the field.”

He says that they have done their homework and will come out fresh for the game tomorrow.

The game between Nasinu and MGM will be played at the HFC Bank stadium at 4:20 PM tomorrow.