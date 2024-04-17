Nasilasila returns, Rabitu at 10

Hard-working lock Isoa Nasilasila has recovered from an ankle injury and has been named to start for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s clash against the Hurricanes in Suva this week.

Nasilasila, who was side-lined for five games will partner Leone Rotuisolia in the second row.

Coach Mick Byrne has opted to rest fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, with young pivot Isikeli Rabitu to call the shots in the number 10 jersey alongside halfback Simione Kuruvoli.

Kemu Valetini has been named at inside centre where he will partner Iosefor Masi while the back three will feature Epeli Momo, Selestino Ravutaumada and Ilaisa Droasese.

In the forwards, Haereiti Hetet and Mesake Doge have been named as props with Tevita Ikanivere to skipper the side from the hooker’s position.

Vilive Miramira and Kitione Salawa will start at blindside and openside flanker respectively with Elia Canakaivata at number 8.

Byrne has named a strong bench with Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce and Meli Derenalagi to provide cover for the forwards.

The replacement backs will see Peni Matawalu, Michael Naitokani and Junior Ratuva covering from the bench.

The Fijian Drua will host the Hurricanes at 7:05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday.

Prior to this, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will take on the Western Force in the Super W semi-final at 4:35pm.

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports HD Channel.