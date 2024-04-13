Naitasiri Warriors book FSSRL semis spot

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/ Facebook]

Naitasiri Warriors have defeated Ba Methodist Saints 42-12 in their Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools rugby league quarterfinal clash at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The Warriors were ruthless in attack and raced to a 20-12 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second spell.

Warriors skipper Iliesa Roko says the hot and dry conditions were tough but the players were able to work together to get the win.

Roko adds the players will need to lift their performance, particularly in defence before they compete in the semi-finals next weekend.

Meanwhile in the Under-15 boys grade, QVS Knights beat Sigatoka Valley Cowboys 24-6, Nasau Eels edged Nabua Broncos 14-12, Nasinu Panthers lost to Sigatoka Methodist Saints, 8-6 and Ba Methodist Saints defeated Lelean Bati 22-10.

In the Pherrus girl’s competition, Jasper Vikings beat Lomaivuna Raiders 18-8 and Ra High Roosters thumped Latianara Cowgirls 32-8.

Games are still underway.

In the Under-19 quarterfinal matches, Sigatoka Methodist Storm is currently taking on Nasinu Panthers, Ba Pro Dragons will face QVS Knights and RKS Eels will take on Ra High Roosters.