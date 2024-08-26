Muntz looks to improve kicking game

Caleb Muntz

Flying Fijians flyhalf Caleb Muntz is hoping to improve his kicking game ahead of the next Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga.

Muntz played a pivotal role in the team’s recent encounter against Samoa on Friday night in Suva, successfully converting three tries and two penalties.

Despite his contributions, the fly-half remains self-critical, describing his performance as “average” and expressing a strong desire to refine his kicking game in preparation for future matches.

“Yeah, a little bit rusty, I can be a lot better I think, not just goal kicking but punting and kick-offs – it was just a little bit off but my first game, proper game back in a few weeks as I’ve been in and out a little bit.”

Muntz is focused on improving his accuracy, hoping that the hard work will pay off in the upcoming match against Tonga.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Tonga next Friday at Teufaiva Stadium in Tonga.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.