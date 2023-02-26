More misery for troubled Wales

[Source: Guinness Six Nations/Twitter]

England heaped more misery on troubled Wales with a scrappy 20-10 Six Nations victory in Cardiff.

A frantic first half saw the teams separated by a try from England wing Anthony Watson.

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit managed an intercept try before England responded with scores from Kyle Sinckler and Ollie Lawrence.

Article continues after advertisement

Wales’ players had threatened to go on strike in the build-up and could not overcome their troubled preparation.

They have now lost 12 of their last 15 games and suffered a third successive Six Nations defeat since Warren Gatland’s return as head coach.

In another match, Ireland defeated Italy 34-20.