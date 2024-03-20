Mixed performances disappointing: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Inconsistency continues to plague the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the opening four rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This is the view of coach Mick Byrne after the Drua succumbed to their third defeat at the hands of the Chiefs 46-29 in Hamilton last week.

Byrne says the Drua were in the game in the first spell, trailing by 24-17 at halftime before conceding three more tries after the breather.

“Our first 20 minutes in the second half, defensively we let in a couple of tries but then we came back in the last 20. Its just an inconsistent performance by us but there were some positive signs. Our start and how we came back at the end of the game. So it’s a mixed response so there were good signs but another disappointing loss on the road.”

Byrne says the Drua will need to up the ante in order to remain competitive this season.

The Fijian Drua will host the New South Wales Waratahs in a double header this Saturday at Churchill.

They face the Waratahs at 1:05pm followed by the Super W clash between the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua and Waratahs Women’s side at 3:35pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.