MGM and Nasinu book national quarter-finals spot

Action between Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and Suva Grammar School at Bidesi Park

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and Nasinu Secondary School Under-18 teams have claimed their spots in the Deans competition national quarter-finals.

This is after both teams defeated Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School respectively this afternoon in the Southern Zone semi-finals at Bidesi Park in Suva.

MGM beat Grammar 27-22 while Nasinu claimed their final spot with a 24-22 win over MBHS.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School will now have to fight for a third place spot to be the third school from the Southern Zone in the Vodafone Deans national quarter-finals.