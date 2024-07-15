May happy with players performance

Temur Tsulukidze of Georgia U/20 (L) is tackled by Samuela Ledua of Fiji U/20 (R) during the match between Georgia and Fiji [Source: World Rugby]

Fiji U20 captain Nalani May is impressed with the players’ performance this morning despite being edged out 40-36 by the strong Georgian side in the ninth place play-off of the World Rugby Championship.

While the team did not get its desired result, the captain is proud of his players for taking the game down to the wire.

May adds that it was a tough loss for them, but they will have to move on.

Article continues after advertisement

“I give thanks back to God, our family and friends, loved ones, the coaches and management for giving us the opportunity to play today. It’s a tough loss for us, but regardless I’m still super proud of the boys. They left it all out on the field.”

May adds that they now shift their focus to their upcoming challenge.

Fiji will now battle Spain for the 11th place play-off on Friday at 10pm.