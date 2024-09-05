Mauger impressed by Karawalevu

Flying Fijians assistant coach Aaron Mauger has commended Vuate Karawalevu for making the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup.

Karawalevu impressed with a try in front of his family on his debut and is now set to switch from full-back to the wing for the next match against Tonga.

Mauger believes the young player has a bright future ahead due to his versatility.

“We’re proud of Vuate. He earned the opportunity to get that first start, and we thought he made the most of that opportunity.”

He adds that Karawalevu is a versatile player and has a bright future of him.

Fiji will play Tonga tomorrow at 3 pm in Teufaiva Sports Stadium in Tonga.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the match on FBC Sports.