Matawalu eyes Lions coaching role

Nikola Matawalu believes that working with emerging players will lay the foundation for his future coaching aspirations.

Former Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu has his sights set on becoming the first foreigner to coach the backline for a British & Irish Lions tour.

However, the dynamic playmaker is determined to begin his coaching journey in Wales, where he currently plays for Caerphilly RFC in the WRU Division Two East Central.

Having established strong relationships during his time with Glasgow Warriors, Bath, and Exeter, Matawalu is passionate about developing young talent.

“I want to mold these boys from a young age. When I reach the top, I want to still know them, build that same connection.”

Matawalu also revealed that former Lions and current Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been in regular contact with him, providing encouragement and support.

His journey in Wales could mark the first steps toward a groundbreaking role with the Lions.