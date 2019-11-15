Marist 7s teams will be fully refunded of their registration fees

The 68 teams that were confirmed for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be refunded.

Marist Rugby Club President made the announcement this morning after the tournament was called off.

Tikaram says they had a plan in place all along.

“We are going to fully refund all teams their registration money not a partial refund a full refund and that’s our commitments to the teams this a critical time and needs critical decisions and we’ve allocated for that”.

The Marist 7s has been postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Tikaram confirms the decision was taken as a precautionary move.

“We’ve met the team managers this morning and have advised them that we are now postponing the Marist 7s to a new date subject to the government all clearance of when we can have an event of this size this is in the interest of our nation that we work together because the safety and welfare of our players and our people are paramount”.

The Marist 7s was supposed to start today with the Youth and Women’s competition.