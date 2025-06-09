Malolo out to make Skipper Cup dream a reality

[file photo]

With nothing to lose this weekend, Malolo will be going all out against Naitasiri when they battle it out for the Skipper Cup title.

Malolo has defied all odds stacked against them, ousting powerhouse Nadroga in the quarters and Nadi in the semi-finals.

Captain Esala Nalobo says while they respect Naitasiri, they are focused on making their dream a reality.

Article continues after advertisement

“Naitasiri is not a new team, this is their field…the Skipper Cup and Farebrother. We will always look up to them and always accord them the respect they deserve as a champion team but that won’t stop us from playing our best this Saturday.”

He thanked their supporters for standing by the team throughout the season, and is calling out to them to once more come out in numbers this weekend during the final.

The Skipper Cup final, along with the under-20 and Marama Cup final will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, where it be will broadcast Live on FBC Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.