Lomani, Koroiduadua to face judiciary tonight

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani and prop Jone Koroiduadua will face the judiciary tonight.

The two copped red cards issued over the weekend in round seven of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific as the Drua lost 41-20 on Friday night.

Lomani stands accused of breaking Law 9.12, which prohibits physical abuse.

This includes actions like punching, striking with the arm, elbow, or shoulder.

Koroiduadua is also accused under the same law, specifically for striking with the head.

Their cases will be reviewed by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee tonight through video-conference.

All disciplinary matters in SANZAAR are first referred to this committee, which allows for a quicker judicial process.

If the accused pleads guilty and accepts the penalty offered by the committee, the matter can be resolved during this hearing.