Loganimasi, Karawalevu and Tuwai debut for Drua

Ponipate Loganimasi, Vuate Karawalevu and Isoa Tuwai

Olympic silver medalist, Ponipate Loganimasi, his Flying Fijians teammate, Vuate Karawalevu and Isoa Tuwai will be making their Fijian Drua debut on Saturday against the ACT Brumbies in Suva.

The trio have been named by head coach, Glen Jackson, in his playing squad this weekend.

Loganimasi and Karawalevu are in the starting 15 and both on the wings while Tuwai will come off the bench.

Ba man, Tuwai, has been doing well since joining the Drua after playing for Suva in the Skipper Cup last season.

The 22 year old also made the Pacific Combine squad last year, and is a former Fiji under 20 and Warriors rep in the Pacific Challenge.

He also stood out for the Drua team at Coral Coast 7s last month in Sigatoka.

The line-up also sees the return of flanker Joseva Tamani, who last featured for the side against the Reds in 2023.

Haereiti Hetet, Samu Tawake and Tevita Ikanivere teams up in the front row with Mesake Vocevoce and Leone Rotuisolia at locks.

The loose forwards are Tamani, Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata.

Simione Kuruvoli gets the nod at halfback with Caleb Muntz at flyhalf.

The midfield see Kemu Valetini partnering Iosefo Masi with young Isikeli Rabitu at fullback.

The reserves are Livai Natave, Meli Tuni, Mesulame Dolokoto, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Tuwai co-captain Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

The Swire Shipping Fijians Drua will host the Brumbies in the first round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at 3:35pm.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

