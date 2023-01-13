Laqeretabua joins Western Force

Rachel Laqeretabua. [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijiana 15s centre Rachel Laqeretabua has signed with the Western Force for the 2023 season.

Laqeretabua made the move from the Fijiana Drua where she made her Super W debut last year.

She was part of the English Club Saracens where she spent three seasons.

She played for the Fijiana 15s team at the Rugby World Cup.

Also named in the squad is Martha Mataele, the wife of Manasa Mataele who was impressive in New Zealand’s Farah Palmer Cup.

The club confirmed a 30-player squad for the upcoming season.

Western Force kicks off the Super W season against Warratahs on March 24th.