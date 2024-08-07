Lami High ready for RKS

[Source: Pitas Picture / Facebook]

Lami High School aims to etch their name in high school rugby history as it prepares to take on powerhouse Ratu Kadavulevu School in the Under-19 grade of the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition.

Lami High secured their spot in the national quarterfinals with a thrilling 24-21 victory over Dreketi Central College in the Northern Playoffs.

Principal Naisa Toto acknowledges the strength of their opponents but insists that his team is ready to give their all against the boys from Delainakaikai.

“Not sure when the last time a Lami High School team has qualified for the national quarters, and we’re so over the moon, we’re so delighted for the wonderful achievement. And there’s so much support, we’ve gone through so much support from the parents and old scholars.”

Toto says much excitement is brewing back at school, as he and his teachers school remember the last time a team from their school qualified for the national quarters.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the support of the parents and teachers in helping the side reach this point of the competition.

The side will be facing Ratu Kadavulevu School on Saturday in the first quarters, at Buckhurst Park in Suva at 1.20 pm.

The national quarters will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend.