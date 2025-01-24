Korovata leads Drua with experience and passion

Ana Korovata, a 29-year-old prop for the Fijiana Drua

Ana Korovata, a 29-year-old prop for the Fijiana Drua, is living her dream of playing rugby while embracing her Fijian heritage.

Growing up in Australia, she yearned for a deeper connection with her culture, and joining the Drua offered the perfect opportunity.

Now, as one of the team’s most experienced players, Korovata is not only striving for personal and team success but also mentoring the younger generation to thrive in a professional rugby environment.

“This is a fully professional environment—our job is to train, perform, and be the best athletes we can be. It’s a blessing many clubs in Australia don’t have.”

Korovata’s leadership has been crucial in helping new players adapt to the team’s high-paced and demanding environment.

While acknowledging the challenges, she praised the younger players for their commitment and drive, saying, “The girls have fit in quite well. It’s just about adjusting to the professional setup, and they’re doing an amazing job.”

Having been part of the Drua’s victorious 2023 Super W campaign, Korovata is determined to replicate that success this season.

Her ambitions don’t stop there.

Korovata hopes to don the Fijian jersey once more and earn a spot in the World Cup squad.

With her mix of skill, experience, and passion, Korovata is not only a cornerstone of the Drua team but also a role model for young girls in Fiji and beyond.