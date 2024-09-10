Kolinisau to be added into RugbyTown Walk of Fame

Fiji Sevens coach Osea Kolinisau

The Fiji Coral Coast 7s has inducted former national representative and newly re-appointed Fiji Sevens coach Osea Kolinisau into their RugbyTown Walk of Fame.

Kolinisau, who was recently re-appointed by the Fiji Rugby Union for another four-year term with the Men’s National 7s team, is celebrated for his remarkable achievements in the 7s arena.

He is the first Fijian to captain a team to Gold Medal victory at the Rio Olympics and has led his squad to back-to-back HSBC World Series titles, embodying Fijian 7s excellence.

Kolinisau joins other rugby legends on the RugbyTown Walk of Fame including coach Sir Gordon Tietjens, England 7s star Dan Norton, and Kenya 7s standout Collins Injera.