Karawalevu ready for Drua debut

A new chapter begins for 23-year-old Vuate Karawalevu as he gears up for his Fijian Drua debut tomorrow against the Brumbies.

The Dravuwalu, Kadavu man, who made his Super Rugby debut last year with the New South Wales Waratahs, will now run out for the Drua for the first time.

The opportunity to wear the Drua jersey, he says, is both exciting and emotional.

“I’m just super excited to debut here at home in front of my family and the world’s greatest fans. It’s a mix of emotions—pretty emotional as well—but I’m just happy to start this week.”

Despite having Super Rugby experience, Karawalevu admits he didn’t expect his first Drua start to come so soon.

But after a strong pre-season, he feels ready to make his mark.

The former rugby league prospect, who previously played for the Sydney Roosters’ NRL system and Fiji Bati, has worked hard to refine his game in rugby union.

Now, he’s eager to show how much he has grown.

Making his Drua debut in Fiji adds another layer of pride for Karawalevu, whose family will be there to witness the occasion.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the ACT Brumbies in round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow at 3:35pm and the match will air live on FCB Sports.

