Josh Addo-Carr sacked after positive drug tests

Josh Addo-Carr [Source: Reuters]

Canterbury Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr has been sacked the club with immediate effect after returning two positive readings to roadside drugs tests last month.

Addo-Carr’s fate was sealed on Thursday when the Australian Test winger was forced to front the Bulldogs board of directors and explain why he shouldn’t have his contract torn up.

It came after the 29-year-old was pulled over by NSW Police in September, a week out from the club’s first finals game in eight years.

The 15-time NSW State of Origin representative failed the roadside test and a secondary sample returned the same reading.

Addo-Carr has maintained he had not knowingly ingested recreational drugs and had held faint hope he would be given a reprieve by Canterbury powerbrokers.

But on Thursday, Canterbury’s board opted to terminate his contract.