Jackson names interesting lineup to face Waratahs

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

With several key players ruled out for the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has named a refreshed line-up to take on the Waratahs this weekend.

Determined to snap their recent losing streak, Jackson has made several changes to the starting 15 as the Drua prepare to defend their home turf at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the front row, veteran Peni Ravai returns at loosehead prop, joined by Mesake Doge at tighthead and co-captain Mesulame Dolokoto at hooker.

The second row sees Isoa Nasilasila partner Leone Rotuisolia, while in the back row, Etonia Waqa is back at blindside flanker, with Motikiai Murray on the openside and Elia Canakaivata retaining his spot at number eight.

Simione Kuruvoli gets the nod at halfback and will pair with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at flyhalf.

On the wings, Ponipate Loganimasi starts on the left, with Taniela Rakuro returning to claim the right wing position.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre shifts into the inside center role, while co-captain Iosefo Masi lines up at outside center while Isikeli Rabitu rounds out the backline at fullback.

Coach Jackson has also recalled Leone Nawai to the match day squad to provide halfback cover for Frank Lomani, who is out for the season due to injury.

Kemu Valetini has been named on the bench to cover the fly-half position, while Inia Tabuavou completes the match day 23 as a versatile backline option.

In the forwards, Zuriel Togiatama will serve as the backup hooker, Emosi Tuqiri covers loosehead prop, and Samuela Tawake slots in as the tight head replacement.

Vilive Miramira will provide second-row depth, and Isoa Tuwai covers the loose forward trio.

The Drua will once again be led by co-captains Dolokoto and Masi as they prepare to welcome their traditional rivals, the Waratahs, in what promises to be an electric home atmosphere.

The match will kick on at 2.05pm on Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

