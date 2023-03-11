It will be 15 against 16 says Crusaders skipper

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says they are expecting a pumped-up Churchill Park when the side clashes with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tomorrow.

Robertson says they’ve been here twice and they know how the Fijian supporters are and also this is their first time playing the Drua in Fiji.

“It’s a special Fiji and to come here and play the local team with all the supporters, just rugby crazy so we are privileged to be here in a rugby-mad country.”

Robertson says they anticipate the Drua side to be all fired up as they are at home and also because they want a win for their fans.

The side held its captain’s run today in Nadi under a scorching sun which they are anticipating tomorrow.

Scott Barrett who will play his 100 super rugby game says it will be a special one for him, especially playing in Fiji.

“Yeah we are expecting it’s going to be 15 against 16 with the crowd getting behind the home team yeah so hopefully we can keep them quite and cheer us on later in the game but we are anticipating it to be very loud and vocal support.”

The Crusaders take on the Drua today at 3.35pm at Churchill Park and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.