Hurricanes halfback Roigard out for at least six months

[ Source : Rugby.com ]

The Hurricanes have confirmed that All Blacks halfback Cameron Roigard suffered a rupture to the patella tendon in his left knee last weekend and will be sidelined for at least six months.

The 23-year-old had a breakout season for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific last year and earned a spot in the New Zealand squad for the World Cup, where he impressed despite being used sparingly as the All Blacks reached the final.

His form had remained strong as the Hurricanes made an unbeaten start to the new campaign but he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after his knee buckled in a tackle in last Saturday’s win over the Highlanders.

“Cam underwent a successful surgery in Auckland yesterday to repair a rupture to his left patella tendon,” the Hurricanes said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Provided his rehabilitation goes well, we could see him back on the paddock as soon as six months from now.”

The injury means Roigard will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season as well as New Zealand’s July Tests against England and Fiji and most of the Rugby Championship.

Fortunately for the Hurricanes as they look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, they have a more than capable replacement in 32-year-old TJ Perenara.

Perenara missed the entire 2023 season with an Achilles injury suffered on All Blacks duty but returned off the bench in round three of the campaign with ambitions to add to his 80 Test caps.

With Aaron Smith having retired from international rugby after the World Cup, Finlay Christie looks most likely to be handed the All Blacks No.9 shirt by new coach Scott Robertson for the July Tests.

The Hurricanes have a bye this weekend and return to action against the Chiefs in Wellington on April 13, when they will be looking for a seventh straight win.