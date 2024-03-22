Home advantage for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua sides are thrilled for their inaugural double-header this season.

Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein says that fans can experience double the action this weekend for the price of a ticket.

He adds that the players are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of their home crowd, an experience they hold in high regard.

“The players are very excited, I talked to a number of them – they have their families in the stands, fans and friends coming out to support them from their homes and from the villages and they are very excited about being able to put on a good show for the home fans this weekend and obviously it’s very important for teams – both are hungry for the win and we will use the home game advantage in any way we can.”

He adds that the first 500 children who are accompanied by a paying adult get to watch the game for free.

The Drua’s doubleheader against the Waratahs this weekend will be at 1.05 pm followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s match at 3.35 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.