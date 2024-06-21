Hodgman in for Wallabies, Daugunu back

Alex Hodgman [Source: Nine.com.au]

Former Fiji Under 20 and All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman is in the Wallabies squad released today by head coach Joe Schmidt.

After a three-year stand-down period since making his All Blacks debut, Hodgman is now eligible to play for the Wallabies through his Australian father.

Only three men have played for the All Blacks and Wallabies, Ted Jessep in the 1930s, Des Connor in the 1950s and ’60s and Owen Stephens in the 1970s.

Article continues after advertisement



Alex Hodgman [Source: Nine.com.au]

Hodgman will become the fourth when he runs out for Australia.

Fiji-born speedster Filipo Daugunu is back in the Wallabies squad while Serupepeli Uru misses out with Suliasi Vunivalu.

Rob Valetini is also in the 38-member squad for the July Test series.

The Wallabies will play a two-Test series against Wales, followed by a match against Georgia on the 20th of next month.