‘H’ thankful to have family with him

Haereiti Hetet, Fijian Drua prop and son of former Flying Fijian Joeli Veitayaki, is enjoying a significant boost to his morale this season.

His family has relocated to Fiji, eliminating the need for frequent trips to New Zealand.

This improved family life provides a strong foundation for Hetet to compete for a spot in the Drua’s match-day squad, despite facing competition from experienced players.

He told FBC Sports that having his family in Fiji keeps him grounded.

Hetet says it feels good to go home after training and focus on family responsibilities.

The Drua’s first Super Rugby Pacific match this season is against the Brumbies on February 15th at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.