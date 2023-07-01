Government delivers promise to Fijiana

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The 32 members of the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua team were awarded $8000 each for their victory at the Super W competition.

The team was presented the cheque and celebrated at the Civic Centre in Suva last night by some members of the government, Fijiana Drua sponsors and the Fiji Rugby Union.

Chief guest, former player and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this is an achievement the team earned given their unwavering commitment and dedication in the two seasons they’ve come out victorious in Super W.

He says the Fijiana Drua has brought about great pride to our country and the young women have etched their names in history books, being part of Fiji’s sporting legacy.



The Prime Minister also apologized to the Fijiana Drua as they had to wait much longer for their recognition.

“I hope you can forgive us as it has taken us very long to come to this. You have brought us joy and great pride.”

Rabuka adds every single member of the Fijiana Drua team has left a footprint that will be challenging for the future generation to match or surpass.

Captain Bitila Tawake says despite everything that’s unfolding at Rugby House, they’re still grateful for everything they’ve attained so far.

“It’s a beginning of a new era for the recognition of women’s hard-work on the rugby pitch. This is a celebration of women as a whole and what we can do in the field. I’m glad to have captain the side for the season and win back-to-back titles.”

A cheque of $328,000 was presented to captain Bitila Tawake.