Gollings to face the axe

Fiji Airways Men's 7s coach Ben Gollings

The axe is expected to fall on Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings today.

According to sources, 2016 Olympic gold medalist, Osea Kolinisau is expected to be announced as Gollings replacement.

Gollings failed to deliver a title for Fiji in 19 World Series tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Rugby Union Board of Trustees is expected to announce the outcome of their meeting yesterday this afternoon.

When FBC Sports contacted FRU Trustees Chair Peter Mazey last night, he said that he would call a press conference today.

Mazey says he’ll update everyone about the meeting.