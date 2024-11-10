Game time in Northern tour crucial for RWC build-up

The Flying Fijians after their captains run [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians team manager and former national rep Bill Gadolo believes the November tour is a very important part of their growth, not only as a team but also as individuals.

Gadolo says this as they build up toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup using the Tour as a foundation.

He adds that it’s important to be part of these competitions, especially against Tier One nations.

“It’s very important that the team and individual players have access to playing oppositions that are very good here in the Northern Hemisphere. I think this is a very integral part for Autumn Nation’s Cup.”



Meanwhile the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are currently gearing up for their second Test against Wales.

They will play at 1.40am on Monday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.