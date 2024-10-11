FRU yet to receive evidence

FRU House [File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union has yet to receive any evidence regarding claims of corruption from several members of the Flying Fijians team.

This is after FRU made public the findings of an auditor regarding player allowances and other payments for last year’s Rugby World Cup, and it was confirmed that all entitlements outlined in the players’ contracts were fully paid.

Interim FRU Trustees chair Peter Mazey is urging players to provide any evidence they may have, which will then be forwarded to the police and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for further investigation.

“We are committed that if we received any evidence, we would immediately pass it on to police and FICAC for investigation. I can now confirm that not one player has come forth with evidence of any corruption.”

Mazey says with no evidence provided to date, the claims made by the players could be unfounded.

The audit was conducted by Naiveli & Co Chartered Accountants.