FRU waiting on July test update

Fiji Rugby Union is in consultation with World Rugby as they wait for the green light on the test match between the Flying Fijians and the Australian Wallabies set for July 18.

This comes as reports from overseas media stated that Ireland’s Test tour to Australia could be moved from July to October while England is looking at switching their tour to Japan to October as well.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says any decision that will be made by World Rugby will be fully supported by them.

“We are currently in consultation with World Rugby, there is a Committee being setup to look at the test in June/ July. Once decision are made they will communicated to us.”

Australia was set to host Fiji in July at North Queensland Stadium after playing Ireland in a two-match series.