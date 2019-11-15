FRU understands sponsors

Fiji Rugby Union understands the situation that majority of its sponsors are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has disrupted the sporting calendar, with tournaments being suspended worldwide to limits its virus.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’ve had some positive discussions with their sponsors.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have had discussion with our sponsors and our discussions have been positive. We understand the situation they are going through as we continue to go this crises.”

At the moment O’Connor says the welfare of the players is paramount and they are urging FRU affiliates to abide by the restrictions in place.