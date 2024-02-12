FRU hopeful for new coach this week

FRU Office

The Fiji Rugby Union hopes to announce the new Flying Fijians coach at the end of this week.

This is after the last round of presentations by the shortlisted candidates at Holiday Inn in Suva on the weekend.

FBC Sports saw Senirusi Seruvakula and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne on Saturday as they came to present to the panel.

When approached, Byrne says all questions are to be directed to the Board.

According to FRU Trust Board Chair, Peter Mazey, they’re still going through due process like checking on the coaches’ referees, etc.