FRU expecting to pay all debts by end of the year

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union Trustee chair Peter Mazey says they are expecting to fully pay off all their debt by the end of the year.

Following their FRU Annual General Meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva over the weekend, it was announced that the union had made over $1 million in profit from last year.

He says all their profit has been put towards compensating their debt and he hopes the union continues in the same direction.

“To announce that we have made a substantial turnaround of over $3 million dollars in the past year. We also announce that in our accounts and finance up to September, we have also made another million dollars bottom line.”

Under the Trustees’ stewardship, the FRU managed to clear longstanding debts, including the repayment of a World Rugby loan of $2.7 million, positioning the organization for long-term sustainability.

He also stated that following the appointment of the newly elected members during their AGM, the Trustees will now step back and allow the board to handle the union’s finances.