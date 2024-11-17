France beat New Zealand in thriller

[Source: Reuters]

France were their unpredictable selves as they beat New Zealand 30-29 in a superb, thrilling autumn series test to end the All Blacks’ five-match winning streak on Saturday.

Fabien Galthie’s side held firm in a nerve-wracking finale to prevail with tries by Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and 15 points from the perfect boot of Thomas Ramos.

Following back-to-back victories against Australia in the Rugby Championship, New Zealand had prevailed against Japan, England and Ireland recently and were looking to avenge their defeat against Les Bleus in last year’s World Cup opener.

Tries by Peter Lakai and Cam Roigard with points kicked by Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie, however, saw them fall just short of their third defeat in a row by France.

France played some risky rugby in the opening stages and was punished by New Zealand, who kept the ball and tortured the home side, punishing a couple of avoidable mistakes to take a 14-3 lead.

As an embarrassing beating seemed on the cards, Les Bleus slowed the pace down, defended thoroughly and once again became the clinical side that started last year’s World Cup as favorites, showing brilliance and composure when it mattered.

They are now unbeaten against the All Blacks since 2018, which marked the end of a woeful 14-defeat streak against the southern hemisphere side.