Warriors out for another win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 9, 2020 1:00 pm
The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors is hoping to continue their winning streak as they head into their next match against Tonga in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge tomorrow.

The Fijian Warriors began their campaign on a high note after a 29-5 win against Samoa last Friday.

Coach Kele Leawere says the team is aware of the areas they will need to work on in order to secure another win.

“The boys went back and reflect on that game, we had a piece on what to say and what to do, the boys know that they need to work on a lot of things especially the backs. They are ready for the next game and we are going out there to win the game against Tonga.”

In other matches, Samoa A play Junior Japan at 2:30pm while the Fiji Warriors meet Tonga A at 5pm at the ANZ

