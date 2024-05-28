Force hopes for the best

Western Force

One of the teams vying for the last Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal sport, Western Force, hopes results will go their way this weekend.

Captain Jeremy Williams says the players will be “obsessed” this week as they chase a maiden Super Rugby Pacific finals berth.

The Force’s loss to the Queensland Reds on Saturday left destiny outside the club’s hands heading into the final round of the season.

If the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua beat Melbourne Rebels than the Force and Brumbies match on Saturday night will just be dead rubber.

Meanwhile, the Drua hosts Rebels on Saturday at 2:05pm in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.