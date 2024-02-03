Force clinch thrilling comeback victory over Reds

[Photo Credit: Western Force]

The Western Force secured a solid start to their pre-season with a thrilling 21-19 victory over the Queensland Reds.

Newcomer Harry Potter shone with two early tries 13-0 lead in an impressive opening 20 minutes, but the Reds fought back to lead 19-13 with tries from Harry Wilson, Tim Ryan, and Joe Brial.

The tide turned in the Force’s favor as Fortescue Academy winger Ronan Leahy’s late try in the 72nd minute, narrowed the gap to one point.

Veteran scrum-half Ian Prior sealed the victory with a penalty goal just two minutes before the final whistle, showcasing the Force’s exceptional game management to secure the win.

The match showcased strong performances from new recruit Will Harris and housemate Ben Donaldson, adding excitement to the Force’s pre-season campaign.

The victory sets a positive tone as the Force gear up for their next trial game against the ACT Brumbies on February 10, with the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season opener against the Hurricanes on February 23 at HBF Park.