Simon Raiwalui with captain Waisea Nayacalevu

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has named his side for the World Cup.

The surprise inclusion is prop Jone Koroiduadua.

Ben Volavola has missed out along with Vilimoni Botitu, Seta Tamanivalu, Joseva Tamani and Meli Tuni.

Waisea Nayacalevu will lead the side.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]





[Source: World Rugby]