Flying Fijians map way past Ireland

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Flying Fijians talked about how Ireland was the number one team in World Rugby recently and in what ways they can be exposed on the field this weekend.

This was revealed by halfback Frank Lomani who also says our side can counter the Irish who are now without flyhalf, Johnny Sexton.

Lomani says Ireland is now vulnerable without Sexton so if the Flying Fijians can work together it should yield the results.

“The thing is they’re (Ireland) still in the top 3, there’re few areas we need to work on, if we maintain how we’ve been playing in the last two games, I think we will do better”

Meanwhile, Ireland scrum coach, John Fogarty, believes Fiji have improved since they last played two years ago.

He says the Flying Fijians had a full squad against Wales compared to their first match against Scotland.

Fogarty adds it’s important that they focus on developing a good performance with head coach Andy Farrell.

Fiji takes on Ireland at 3:10am on Sunday.