Flying Fijians continue PNC preparations

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are continuing their Pacific Nations Cup preparations at home ahead of their Pacific Nations Cup clash with Manu Samoa next Friday.

Today the side attended the Nasese Nasova Methodist Church service.

Church members had the chance to meet and greet our rugby stars.

Many of our overseas-based players are in town and our side will be keen to build on their recent success after securing a win at Apia Park last year.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere knows it’ll be a physical battle and says no team likes to lose on their home ground.

The 2024 PNC features two pools with Fiji in group A with Tonga and Samoa, while Japan, Canada, and the USA comprise are in pool B.

Tickets are now on sale and it’s the only home test match for the Flying Fijians.

Fiji enter this year’s competition as defending champions and they’ll host Samoa at the HFC Bank Stadium at 6pm on Friday.

You can watch all PNC games live on FBC Sports.