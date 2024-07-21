Flying Fijians captain hopes to host All Blacks soon

[Source: All Blacks / Facebook]

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu says that he and the team would love to host the All Blacks in the near future.

He made this statement during a post-match conference following their 47-5 loss to the All Blacks yesterday.

Nayacalevu highlights that it would be a great honor to have the three-time champions play on Fijian soil and hopes to welcome them soon.

“Yeah, surely! That would be to have a game in Fiji against the New Zealand team. Maybe in the future. In the near future. That would be good.”

The skipper also expressed his gratitude to the organizers for arranging the Test match on neutral soil in San Diego.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will now turn their focus on the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup which begins next month.